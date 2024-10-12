A Decade After the WHO Resolution: Where is Palliative Care in India Now?

The use of opioids for pain relief used in palliative care, is shrouded in misapprehensions as addictive drugs that can draw legal risks and misuse.

This results in healthcare providers hesitating to refer patients to palliative care.

The existing healthcare system focuses on the disease rather than on patients which often leads to generalised care that is not necessarily suited to the needs of patients or their families.

Family members of patients need physical, financial, emotional, and spiritual support to cope with the relentless demands of caregiving.

Yet their concerns and anxieties are often neglected in our healthcare system.