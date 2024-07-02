Death Literacy: It’s Time We Break the Taboo and Talk about Dying

The author’s (Smriti Rana) mother was diagnosed with cancer of the uterus in 1998. Since they lived in a small hill station with no treatment options, they had to move to her aunt's house in Uttar Pradesh, where it was possible. Away from home, getting treated in a big, crowded cancer centre, she underwent the most aggressive treatments available.

As the disease tore through her body, the pain skyrocketed. The cancer destroyed her lower spine, rendering an avid outdoors person immobile. But in the 10-drug long prescription that she took beyond the chemo, not one was for pain relief.

Nuclear medicine was tried. Several ICU admissions followed. In the end, it was the patient who insisted on no further treatment and demanded that she be taken home, where she died in agony, but surrounded by family.