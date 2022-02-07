Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Religious Leader Yati Narsinghanand Granted Bail

A Haridwar court on Monday, 7 February, granted bail to Hindu religious leader Yati Narsinghanand in a case filed against him in connection with the Haridwar ‘Dharam Sansad’ where calls were given for the genocide of Muslims.

The Dasna Devi temple head, one of the organisers of the religious congregation in Hardiwar in December, had made inflammatory remarks and calls for violence at the event. Narsinghand has also, separately, been accused of making derogatory remarks against women, and his arrest was in connection with that as well.

District and Sessions Judge Bharat Bhushan Pandey, however, noted that the offences Narsinghand has been accused of, are punishable up to three-years of imprisonment, and granted him bail.