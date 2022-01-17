What Led to Yati Narsinghanand's Arrest? | A Timeline of Events

Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada, Yati Narsinghanand is now behind bars for repeated calls for genocide of Muslims and making vile remarks about women.
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
A Hindu extremist, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada, Yati Narsinghanand is now behind bars for repeated hate speeches, calls for genocide of Muslims and making vile remarks about women.
The head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna temple, Narsinghanand had repeatedly abused MK Gandhi and organised hate Sansads for fellow haters in Haridwar from 17-19 December 2021. He was arrested on 15 January and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
But what led to his arrest?
Organising a 3-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, standing up in public, Narsinghanand called for the killing of Muslims.
Following the hate-speech conclave, Uttarakhand police registered a case against Wasim Rizvi, also known as, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others. Two others were booked on 25 December.
While many were angered and outraged, Narsinghanand was seen bursting into laughter with a police officer along with those names in the FIR.
While asking the police to investigate the matter in a non-biased manner, the group of Hindutva leaders were seen having a good laugh with Narsinghanand’s comment, ‘Ladka Hamari Taraf Hoga’ (He will be on our side), pointing towards the police officer.
Two weeks after the Dharam Sansad was organised, a second FIR was filed on 3 January and a total of ten people were named in it.
Besides the names of the five accused in the first FIR, the names of Parmananda, Anand Swaroop, Ashwini Upadhyay, Suresh Chauhan and Prabodhanand Giri were added to this one.
Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday, 13 January, from Haridwar’s Roorkee. Narsinghanand's reaction to Rizvi's arrest was caught on camera, where he was be heard asking police officials: Inhe kyun giraftaar kar rahe ho? (Why are you arresting him?)
Threatening the police, Narsinghanand said, "Tum Sab Maroge."
While staging a ‘Satyagrah’ against the arrest of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, Narsinghanand was picked up on 15 January and sent to Judicial custody on 16 January. He has been booked under Sections 295 (A) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.
Section 295 (A) deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs while section 509 deals with the word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.
