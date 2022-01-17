What Led to Yati Narsinghanand's Arrest? | A Timeline of Events

A Hindu extremist, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada, Yati Narsinghanand is now behind bars for repeated hate speeches, calls for genocide of Muslims and making vile remarks about women.

The head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna temple, Narsinghanand had repeatedly abused MK Gandhi and organised hate Sansads for fellow haters in Haridwar from 17-19 December 2021. He was arrested on 15 January and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

But what led to his arrest?