Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Why Repeal of Places of Worship Act Would be Difficult

The case filed in a Varanasi court by five Hindu women seeking to gain permission to pray at parts of the Gyanvapi Mosque throughout the year has been a contentious one from the outset – long before a Shivling was allegedly found on the premises of the mosque during a controversial video survey.

The Supreme Court is now having to assess the validity of the Varanasi court's orders to allow the survey and seal the part of the mosque where the Shivling was stated to be found – and indeed whether the district court should have entertained this case at all.