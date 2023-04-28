Forgery Case: SC Quashes Summons Against Late Parkash Singh Badal, SAD's Sukhbir

The Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal, on Friday, 28 April, three days after his demise. The proceedings pertained to an alleged forgery case.

As per Livelaw, the apex court set aside the summoning order issued against Badal, and his son SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.



Prakash Singh Badal breathed his last on Tuesday, 25 April, at a hospital in Mohali. He was 95 years old.