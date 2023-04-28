Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Forgery Case: SC Quashes Summons Against Late Parkash Singh Badal, SAD's Sukhbir

Forgery Case: SC Quashes Summons Against Late Parkash Singh Badal, SAD's Sukhbir

Prakash Singh Badal breathed his last on Tuesday, 25 April, at a hospital in Mohali.
The Quint
Law
Published:

The Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal, on Friday, 28 April, three days after his demise. The proceedings pertained to an alleged forgery case.

|

Image: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal, on Friday, 28 April, three days after his demise. The proceedings pertained to an alleged forgery case.</p></div>

The Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal, on Friday, 28 April, three days after his demise. The proceedings pertained to an alleged forgery case.

As per Livelaw, the apex court set aside the summoning order issued against Badal, and his son SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Prakash Singh Badal breathed his last on Tuesday, 25 April, at a hospital in Mohali. He was 95 years old.

Also ReadParkash Singh Badal's Leadership in Punjab is One for the Books

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT