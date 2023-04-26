As Punjab Writhes With Political Crisis, PSB’s Leadership Is One for the Books

Whilst a steadfast member of the Sikh-centric Akali politics, a lesser-known fact is that he actually stood for his electoral debut on a Congress ticket— a tactical arrangement that was pursuant to an Akali Dal resolution to desist from harbouring political agenda, then. Badal Saheb won, but it was to be the first and last time he was associated with the Congress and made it a lifelong political battle to be stridently anti-Congress.

However, he was given to internal Akali intrigues that bore factionalism, irreconcilable ambitions and culminated in his ascending to the role of chief minister in 1970 with the support of Jana Sangh—a quixotic arrangement with yet another religio-centric party, which continues to date, albeit, in its evolved avatar.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and the BJP (successor to Jana Sangh) got into a formal alliance in 1996 that was sustained formally for a record 24 years, till Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) was compelled to pull out of the NDA alliance with pressures from the farmer community. However, the way political parties are stacked in Punjab currently, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) would still have the least dissonance amongst each other, as compared to the other parties.

Political fleet-footedness ensured that Badal Saheb had the distinction of being the one-time youngest and the oldest chief minister. More importantly, he singularly created the most powerful and sustainable of the various Akali brands with the ‘Badal’ suffixation ie, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) or the Supreme Akali Party.