The FIR Against Ranveer Singh for 'Obscenity' is a Farce – Treat it That Way

While most of us would be appalled at the idea that we will forever be associated with a case like this, in certain circles, the complainants will be celebrated and will gain credibility.

And this is why the media needs to rethink how it looks at cases like this.

When it is clear that there is no real merit to a criminal case, there is little reason to give it any credibility by extensively reporting on it as a serious matter.

Sure, if the person against whom the case has been filed is a dissident, or a member of an underprivileged community, or is being targeted by state agencies, or is someone without resources, then comprehensive takedowns are important for the media to do.

But when there is no political involvement or support for the case, there is no chance of arrest since the offences are all bailable, and where the person is a rich and influential actor who not only has moral support from his peers but the money to hire the best lawyers, then such cases should be allowed to remain in the obscurity they deserve.

Giving them prominence and even treating them with seriousness only encourages more people to file frivolous cases like this against celebrities, and maybe even in the future against less famous people.

There is perhaps a degree of hypocrisy to say this after explaining why legally the case does not stand, but the idea here is to make sure that the fiasco is understood to be exactly what it is.

If there is to be a point to the media coverage of this case, it should perhaps be to point out the flaws in the Aveek Sarkar judgment, and remind the courts and the legislature of the need to do more to protect freedom of expression in this country.