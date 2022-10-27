Fear of Death Won't Quell Crime: How Camus Saw Death Penalty & Why it Matters

“There are no just people – merely hearts more or less lacking in justice,” French philosopher Albert Camus wrote this in his essay ‘Reflections on the Guillotine’ (1957).

While capital punishment by the immense razor of the guillotine was finally abolished in 1981 in France, India still retains the power to execute people by “hanging till death."

It is ironic that several methods of execution have been developed in order to make the death quick and painless, though it rarely is. How can the knowledge of being moments away from death ever be without pain?

Besides, in hanging, the prisoner is to be weighed before his execution to determine the length of the rope needed. If there is spring or coiling or the rope is not treated, the person could be decapitated or worse — strangulated slowly. If the latter is to happen, the condemned person’s eyes will pop and face will engorge among other indignities.