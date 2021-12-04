Want to Make a Difference? Support Our Documentary 'Baizzat Bari'

The Quint’s documentary 'Baizzat Bari – Acquitted, Yet Criminals?' tells the stories of a few individuals who have been incarcerated for life after being wrongfully accused of terrorist activities.
(Photo: The Quint)
'122 Muslims Charged With Terror Acquitted After 20 Years'
'11 Years In Jail Under Anti-terror Law, Kashmiri Man Acquitted'
These headlines speak volumes.
From the Malegaon blast case to the serial blasts in Jaipur, Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai train blasts, there is one common thread - the wrongful arrest of Muslims who suffered for years in jail but were later 'acquitted' to lack of evidence.
Unlike the arrests, the acquittal hardly makes any news.
The Quint’s documentary 'Baizzat Bari – Acquitted, Yet Criminals?' tells the stories of a few such individuals who have been incarcerated for life after being wrongfully accused of terrorist activities.
The ordeal of some of these people has also been chronicled in a book called Baizzat Bari.
But we need your support to produce this documentary. Our production costs are Rs 3,58,875.
Click on thequint.com/special-projects and become a Q-Buddy. Your support can help us finish this project – and give a voice to the voiceless.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)