Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Won't Notify Fact-Check Unit Till 5 July': Govt In Response To Kunal Kamra Plea

'Won't Notify Fact-Check Unit Till 5 July': Govt In Response To Kunal Kamra Plea

Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra had filed a petition challenging the amended Information Technology Rules.
The Quint
Law
Published:

The Centre told the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 27 April, that it will not notify till 5 July the formation of  the government notified 'fact-check unit' under the Information Technology Rules.

|

(Image altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Centre told the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 27 April, that it will not notify till 5 July the formation of &nbsp;the government notified 'fact-check unit' under the Information Technology Rules.</p></div>

The Centre told the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 27 April, that it will not notify till 5 July the formation of  the government notified 'fact-check unit' under the Information Technology Rules.

This fact-checking unit, once constituted, will have the power to flag any content about any government business as 'fake', 'false' or 'misleading' and let intermediaries take action against it.

The government made the statement about not notifying it till 5 July  in response to a plea by stand up comic Kunal Kamra who recently filed a petition challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 that were notified by the government earlier this month.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT