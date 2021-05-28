Fair Twitter Probe Possible With Delhi Police’s Vindictive Stand?

On Thursday, 27 May, Delhi Police gave a statement to news agency ANI in response to Twitter’s press release on the police raid at its Delhi office.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter had issued a statement saying, “We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules.”

The company’s statement came amid its clash with the government over the Congress ‘toolkit’ row and the tagging of BJP leaders’ posts as ‘manipulated media’. A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell had paid a visit to Twitter India’s offices earlier this week, after serving a notice to the company.