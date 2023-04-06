Delhi HC Denies Bail to Satyendar Jain, Says 'Twin Conditions' Not Met
Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain is slated to remain in jail for now. The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 6 April denied him bail in a 'money laundering' case.
Jain has been in custody since 30 May 2022.
WHAT DID THE COURT SAY?
WHAT ARE ‘TWIN CONDITIONS’ FOR BAIL?
The twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) dictate that a court can grant bail only if it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused is not guilty of such offence AND that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.
However, legal experts have expressed concern over the fact that under the PMLA, an accused person must satisfy the court that there are no grounds to suggest his guilt at the bail stage, resulting potentially in a “mini-trial”.
MORE DETAILS:
Satyendar Jain’s co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain have also been denied bail
The court reportedly said that all three of them failed to meet and pass the twin conditions
The order was passed by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the Delhi High Court
(With inputs from Livelaw.)
