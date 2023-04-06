Delhi HC Denies Bail to Satyendar Jain, Says 'Twin Conditions' Not Met

The twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) dictate that a court can grant bail only if it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused is not guilty of such offence AND that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

However, legal experts have expressed concern over the fact that under the PMLA, an accused person must satisfy the court that there are no grounds to suggest his guilt at the bail stage, resulting potentially in a “mini-trial”.