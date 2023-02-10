HC Allows Urgent Listing of Delhi Police Plea Against Order Discharging Sharjeel

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 10 February, permitted urgent listing of Delhi Police’s plea against a court order discharging Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha and eight others in a Jamia violence case.
The matter has been listed for Monday, 13 February.
According to Bar and Bench, the plea was mentioned by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench was also informed that the registry had raised objections because the chargesheet in the matter was in Hindi.
What was the Delhi court order?
Discharging eleven of the accused in Jamia Violence case from 2019, Arul Verma, Special Judge (NDPS), South-East District, Saket Court noted that the police had, from the crowd of protesters, “arbitrarily chosen” to array some people as accused and others as police witnesses.
Read more about the Delhi court order here.
On 28 January this year, Sharjeel Imam completed three years as an incarcerated under-trial.
Meanwhile: Imam, continues to remain incarcerated as a UAPA accused in connection with the Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case. The Delhi High is presently hearing is bail plea in that matter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)