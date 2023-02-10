Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019HC Allows Urgent Listing of Delhi Police Plea Against Order Discharging Sharjeel

HC Allows Urgent Listing of Delhi Police Plea Against Order Discharging Sharjeel

Jamia violence case: the court had noted that the police had “arbitrarily chosen” to array some people as accused.
Mekhala Saran
Law
Published:
File image of student activist Sharjeel Imam.
|
(Photo Courtesy: Wasif Hasnain)
)File image of student activist Sharjeel Imam.

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 10 February, permitted urgent listing of Delhi Police’s plea against a court order discharging Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha and eight others in a Jamia violence case. 

The matter has been listed for Monday, 13 February.

According to Bar and Bench, the plea was mentioned by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench was also informed that the registry had raised objections because the chargesheet in the matter was in Hindi.

What was the Delhi court order? 

Discharging eleven of the accused in  Jamia Violence case from 2019, Arul Verma, Special Judge (NDPS), South-East District, Saket Court noted that the police had, from the crowd of protesters, “arbitrarily chosen” to array some people as accused and others as police witnesses.

“…this Court cannot but arrive at the conclusion that the police were unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators behind commission of the offence, but surely managed to rope the persons herein as scapegoats.”
Arul Verma, Special Judge (NDPS), South-East District, Saket Court

Read more about the Delhi court order here.

On 28 January this year, Sharjeel Imam completed three years as an incarcerated under-trial.

Meanwhile: Imam, continues to remain incarcerated as a UAPA accused in connection with the Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case. The Delhi High is presently hearing is bail plea in that matter.

