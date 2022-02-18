Delhi HC Asks UIDAI Whether They Can Provide Info on Murder Suspect

Advocate Nidhi Raman, the counsel for the UIDAI, referred to section 29 of the act and stated that there is “complete restriction” on sharing the biometric information with anyone. She added that the issue is pending before a division bench of the high court, as well as the Supreme Court.

Stating that a person cannot even ask for their own data, Raman submitted that there is a clear restriction under section 29 on “sharing or matching any biometric information,” The Indian Express reported.

The police had approached the court under section 33 (1) of the act, according to which a high court judge can order disclosure of information on identity in certain cases.

Last year, the victim’s father, Vinod Kumar, had approached the court against the delay in investigation. His petition is listed for hearing on 18 April.