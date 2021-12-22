Even if Not Used for Profiling, Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking Is Dangerous

By including Aadhaar-voter ID linking in the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Centre opened up what would have otherwise been an extremely welcome piece of legislation to strong criticism.

Of course, that criticism has not affected the central government's ability to force the legislation through Parliament. On Tuesday, 21 December, the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote, having been passed in the Lok Sabha without discussion the previous day.

It is perhaps understandable that for many people now there is an element of fatigue when it comes to criticisms of the government's policy to link anything and everything to Aadhaar.

Despite the concerns of privacy experts, despite even a judgment of the Supreme Court, the Modi government has been relentless in widening a programme the prime minister himself called a 'gimmick' before 2014.

That it was going to be linked to the electoral rolls has seemed inevitable for quite some time (a pilot project for this had even been launched in 2015), and so it may therefore be tempting to just accept the government's move without getting worked up about it.