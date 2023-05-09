Recap: Kerala HC Expresses Shock Over Boat Tragedy, SC On Amit Shah's Remarks

The Kerala High Court has initiated suo motu proceedings in the boat accident in Kerala that claimed over 22 lives.

The court noted:

"The final loss is for the citizens and no other, because instances like this are erased from memory soon. Therefore judicial interference becomes necessary, lest the unfortunate loss of lives is forgotten."

It termed the accident as "shocking" and "haunting", according to The Indian Express.

In a nutshell: A boat afloat the Poorapuzha river with 40 passengers onboard capsized in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday, 7 May.

Over 22 people lost their lives in the mishap.

The state government had ordered a judicial probe one day after the incident.

The boat owner identified as Nazer was arrested from Kozhikode on the same day. He has been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report cited Malappuram District Police Superintendent S Sujith Das as saying.

The driver of the boat as well as his helper are currently on the run.