Court Allows Calling Facilities For Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid & 5 Co-Accused

A Delhi Court has directed prison authorities to restart calling facilities, thrice a week for activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and five co-accused behind bars in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case connected to the Northeast Delhi riots.

The five co-accused are:

Gulfisha Fatima

Shifa-ur-Rehman

Meeran Haider

Tasleem Ahmad

Athar Khan

Additional sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, on Monday, 30 January, said in his order:

"The present applications are disposed off with the directions to the concerned Jail Superintendents to provide the said accused/applicants with the said inmate telephone call facility for 05 minutes for conversing with their family members thrice a week.

Restart? On 2 January, the accused had told the court that the calling facility to speak with their families had been 'abruptly stopped' by Tihar jail authorites.

On the other hand, jail authorities had argued that according to Rule 631 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, and another notification, certain categories of prisoners were not eligible for calling in the interest of public safety and order.