CJI Ramana Flags 'Threat' of Police Atrocities – But Courts Can Do a Lot More

Even once FIRs are registered, there is a long way to go. The investigation has to be conducted by an independent agency. The probe needs to be monitored by a judge, the National and State Human Rights Commissions should be involved. And at the end there need to be consequences for the police officers responsible.

Recent examples show just how little appetite there is for all of this. John cites the case of the four injured men forced to sing the national anthem by police, one of whom died - the police officers in question have not even been identified in one and a half years despite a video of what happened.

Then there is the case of the men killed by the Hyderabad Police in an encounter, who had been accused of the rape and murder of a woman in December 2019. Despite the high court ordering an inquiry commission into their deaths, and even the Supreme Court getting involved, there had been no results, as CJI Ramana himself recently observed.

John also notes how there has been no action regarding what happened to anti-CAA protester Khalid Saifi, arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of conspiracy to organise the Delhi riots.