Guilty Until Proven Innocent: The ‘Price’ of Wrongful Prosecution

On 6 March 2020, a court in Surat acquitted 127 men of all charges of terrorism. The acquittal freed 122 of these men after 20 years of incarceration. But the remaining five couldn’t breathe the same air of freedom.
They had died during the trial.
They died as accused, spending the last years of their lives tagged as terrorists, tags that were untrue. That they were exonerated posthumously means little.
These 127 men are not the first or the last victims of what is colloquially called ‘miscarriage of justice’. On 26 July 2019, Ali Mohammad Bhat, a Kashmiri weaver, was acquitted in the Lajpat Nagar blasts case after surviving prison for 23 years. Vishnu Tiwari, who was just 23 when he was sentenced to life on a rape charge, was acquitted on 2 March 2020 by the Allahabad High Court. He was 43 when he emerged from prison.
Vijay, a carpenter from East Delhi, was acquitted in November 2019 over an attempt to murder charge. He had maintained that he had not even been present at the crime scene, a fact that the court finally confirmed. But Vijay had to spend six years in prison before his innocence was legally proved. The six years in prison, apart from the physical and emotional trauma, gave him an ailment that he will have to nurse for life.
Till his release, Vijay was one of the 3.28 lakh persons who have been languishing in India’s prisons as undertrial prisoners. As per the latest data, 70% of India’s incarcerated population are people who are still awaiting the conclusion of their trial—who, as per the law, are innocent until proven guilty.
Often the time spent by these undertrial prisoners is almost as much as the sentence prescribed for the offence they are accused of. As of 2019, nearly 22 lakh criminal cases had been pending for over 10 years. Due to such high pendency of criminal cases, the share of undertrials confined in prison for more than one year, more than three years and more than five years has only increased between 2000 and 2019.
Section 436A of the Criminal Procedure Code provides that an undertrial prisoner, who has spent time in prison equivalent to one-half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence he’s charged with, can be released on bail by furnishing a personal bond. However, this provision doesn’t extend to undertrials charged with offences punishable with death; and even for the rest, the court can order the continued detention of such a person for a period longer than one-half of the sentence.
Amar, who used to work at a ticketing counter in a mall, was picked up by the police and later tortured for recording a video of two policemen taking bribe from local hawkers. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody for an offence under the Arms Act, which he claims was fabricated by the same policemen right in front of his eyes!
Now, out on bail, Amar thinks it's near impossible for him to get his life back on track. National Human Rights Commission had directed the Delhi Government in February 2020 to grant compensation to Amar for the wrongs committed against him. However, more than a year later, Amar is yet to receive that money.
In multiple judgments, the Supreme Court has recognised the remedy of getting compensation from the state as one of the ways of addressing grave violations of fundamental rights.
However, all these cases involved dereliction of duty by an officer of the state executive. When it comes to the miscarriages of justice that are directly attributable to judicial negligence, the Supreme Court has shied away from “redeeming the victim” through compensation.
In Adambhai Sulemenbhai Ajmeri & Ors vs State of Gujarat (the Akshardham Temple case) compensation was denied on the grounds that acquittal by a court did not automatically entitle those acquitted to compensation. While rejecting the plea, the apex court noted that, “if compensation is awarded for acquittal, it will set a dangerous precedent”.
The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, empowers the National Human Rights Commission to inquire into instances of illegal detentions, wrongful convictions, incarcerations, and other human rights violations. After conducting an inquiry, NHRC can recommend that the state government pay compensation and initiate proceedings against erring officials.
Praveen was subjected to third-degree custodial torture when he went to a police station in East Delhi, inquiring about his nephew’s illegal arrest. While he’s yet to receive compensation recommended by the NHRC a year ago, he believes that no amount of money can ever remedy the injustice done to him.
In 2018, the Law Commission of India recommended amending the Criminal Procedure Code to include a mechanism for compensating the victims of wrongful prosecutions. The recommendations included instances that would qualify as ‘wrongful or malicious prosecutions’. It also provided for both pecuniary and non-pecuniary compensation, with the latter including counselling services, mental health services, vocational or employment skills development.
Two years later, these recommendations have met the same fate as most Law Commission reports—been shelved and forgotten.
Danish, a cab driver, was picked by the Delhi Police in February 2020, for allegedly participating in the north-east Delhi riots. On the day of his arrest, he was made to sign a blank sheet of paper. After spending 3 days in jail, Danish discovered that he has been booked for 27 offences including rioting and murder, offences he had 'confessed' to.
Anjum, Danish’s elder sister, had to run from pillar to post to ensure legal representation for her brother. On 16 February 2021, after nearly a year in prison, Danish was finally granted bail by the Delhi High Court.
The Delhi High Court judgment is a telling account of how Delhi Police botched up the investigation to frame Danish for crimes he never committed, of how the criminal process itself became the punishment.
Danish was asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 to get released on bail. However, his release from prison has cost him much more, maybe, immeasurable loss.
On 19 February 2021, as Anjum walked towards the gates of Tihar prison late at night, to take her released brother home, she knew that a part of their lives had been lost forever. She realised that her brother, emotionally, was not the same, his life had been overturned, and this so-called “freedom” was incomplete.
