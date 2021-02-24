Nodeep Kaur-Shiv Kumar Case: If Cops Torture Alleged, What’s Next?

Another activist from Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, Shiv Kumar, was also arrested by the Haryana Police on 12 January in connection with the same cases. His father has also filed a petition in the Punjab & Haryana High Court alleging that the 24-year-old was beaten up in police custody.

The high court ordered a medical examination of the accused at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh on 20 February. Kumar’s case was also to be taken up on 24 February, but will now be heard with Kaur’s on the 26th.

In Kaur’s case, the high court has not yet ordered a separate medical examination, as the chief judicial magistrate had already reportedly ordered a medical examination for her on 18 January – this is the report which the Haryana Police failed to provide to the court on 24 February.