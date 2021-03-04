Two Men, Hours of Custodial Torture for Questioning Police Action

After being subjected to hours of thrashing in that “room”, Amar was finally taken to the Adarsh Nagar Police Station. When the police was preparing for this transit, he managed to make a call to Praveen (name changed), his paternal uncle. With a faint voice, he briefly informed Praveen about his destination.

At around 2 pm, Praveen, who was a final year law student at the Delhi University at the time, reached the Adarsh Nagar Police Station to inquire about his nephew. He asked the Station House Officer to tell him the whereabouts of Amar, why he was arrested, and asked what procedures were followed during and after the arrest.