Two Men, Hours of Custodial Torture for Questioning Police Action

On 25 August 2019, Amar, a 19-year-old accountant was having a cigarette outside a tea shop near his house when two men approached him. Dressed in casual clothes, one of them tapped Amar’s right shoulder from behind. As he turned, the other man gripped his left arm tightly and started dragging him towards a white Mahindra Scorpio. Amar was unable to process what was happening. Who were these men? Why were they dragging him? He had never seen them before. When he tried to ask, he was slapped and pushed into the car. Amar wondered whether he was being abducted by goons sent by the local peddler of drugs.
Pushed into the car, Amar started crying in fear. It was only after the car left the area that the two men revealed their identity.
Amar realised that he had been nabbed by the police for something he had done two weeks earlier: Shoot a video of two constables extorting protection money from drug peddlers and street hawkers.
Amar was apprehended by two policemen, who were not even in uniform, in broad daylight. Payback for a video he shot on 10 August 2019, capturing two constables from Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Police Station running an extortion racket, on camera.
After that video went viral on WhatsApp, constables from Adarsh Nagar Police Station started hunting for the person who shot it. When a local informer led them to Amar, they wasted no time in “teaching him a lesson”.
At 10:30 am, after picking Amar up, without providing him with any information, the two policemen took him to a “room” in Adarsh Nagar's Jhanda Chowk area. Amar described the room as very small (only 12 gaz), with no windows, and lit with two tube-lights on opposite walls. Five minutes later, another constable entered the room with a green water pipe in his hand. Even as the other two policemen brandished dandas.
Amar recollects that he was verbally and physically thrashed. He says the constables called him ‘chhot jaat’ (lower-caste), and ‘naali ke keede jo sadte rahenge’ (gutter pests who’ll keep rotting).
After being subjected to hours of thrashing in that “room”, Amar was finally taken to the Adarsh Nagar Police Station. When the police was preparing for this transit, he managed to make a call to Praveen (name changed), his paternal uncle. With a faint voice, he briefly informed Praveen about his destination.
At around 2 pm, Praveen, who was a final year law student at the Delhi University at the time, reached the Adarsh Nagar Police Station to inquire about his nephew. He asked the Station House Officer to tell him the whereabouts of Amar, why he was arrested, and asked what procedures were followed during and after the arrest.
Praveen said that the concerned police officer got offended by absolutely valid inquiries about someone’s arrest. He feels that his assertion of a legal right made him vulnerable to the “darkest side of law enforcement agencies”.
During an interview with The Quint, Praveen hesitantly revisited the day that “shook his conscience”. He said he was taken to a room on the first floor where three police constables subjected him to “third-degree torture”.
Praveen claims that he was tortured by the police constables for over four hours. He was later released by 7 in the evening but the police refused to return his mobile phone. Praveen felt too ashamed to even go to a doctor for his injuries, so he somehow made his way back home. Meanwhile, Amar still remained in the custody of Adarsh Nagar Police without any case levelled against him.
After Praveen’s ordeal came to an end, Amar got to know that the said constables have registered a case against him under the Arms Act. In the FIR, it was stated that Amar attempted to extort 500 rupees from a man at gunpoint. This supposed victim was Amar’s neighbour Rohit (name changed) who lived just two houses away.
The next day, Amar was taken to a Magistrate at Rohini district court. Despite noticing visible signs of violence on his body, and hearing his narrative of torture, the Magistrate remanded Amar to 14 days of judicial custody. Amar was not even provided with a lawyer during his remand proceedings.
Amar claims that he was made to sign 20-25 blank papers before he was taken to the Magistrate. He was produced before the Magistrate more than 30 hours after his arrest, a violation of both his fundamental right under Article 22 of the Constitution and statutory right under section 57 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Amar further said that the police threatened him with ‘35 criminal cases’ if he dared to raise his voice before the Magistrate.
Praveen and Amar toiled for days to even get an FIR registered against the three police constables who allegedly subjected them to “inhumane treatment”. A protest march was held by Praveen’s fellow law students from the Delhi University, who approached the Adarsh Nagar Police Station and urged the Station House Officer to lodge a complaint against his erring constables.
On 2 March 2020, the National Human Rights Commission had issued a notice to the Commissioner of Delhi Police on the issue of disciplinary inquiry against the accused police constables, giving six weeks to respond. When the Commission received no reply, it issued a last warning to the police department to respond by its order dated 4 September 2020. Finally, the Commission received a reply from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West District) on December 14 2020.
In that response, the Deputy Police Commissioner stated that the allegations made in the complaint are “false”. He further contended that since the case is already pending before the court, no compensation can be granted to Praveen and his nephew.
As Praveen and Amar continue to fight their case in the court, they believe that they shouldn’t have been subjected to such a process in the first place. They feel they’ve been wronged by the system, to such an extent that their lives can’t be the same anymore.
Amar said that his time in jail made him lose his job as an accountant in a mall. Now, with a criminal case pending against him, it is near impossible for him to find a job elsewhere.
However, Praveen went on to complete his law degree and is now a practising advocate. He believes that his experience of custodial torture actually “taught him a lesson”.
Praveen’s criminal case against his alleged abusers is still pending before the trial court in Rohini. He has never missed a date of hearing and ensures that his counsel never asks for an adjournment. However, being an advocate himself, he’s aware of how seeking justice through India’s criminal justice can be a long-drawn, demanding, and exhausting affair.
To date, both Praveen and Amar have not received a rupee as compensation. Although, they don’t consider compensation as a justifiable remedy for the wrongs committed against them. “I just need those constables to get punishment, no monetary compensation can evaluate the torture that was committed against me,” said Praveen with a voice faint with disdain.
