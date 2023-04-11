Can Govt Be Judge in Its 'Own' Cause? Experts Question New IT Rules on Fake News

In the words of RK Sidhwa, a member of the Constituent Assembly, the district magistrate was "the prosecutor and...also the administrator of justice."



Naturally this paved way for concerns about the administration of justice, and as pointed out by Dr Bakshi Tek Chand, during a constituent assembly debate: “in the early (eighteen) seventies, in Bengal…definite proposals with regard to the separation of judicial and executive functions were put forward."



The rest as they say is (a long, meandering and turbulent) history.

In today’s India, the judiciary is separate from the legislature and the executive. The Indian democracy, fortified by separation of powers and staunch adherence to principles of natural justice, disallows anybody from being a judge in their own cause.

Thus, you cannot be the aggrieved party, the prosecutor and the arbitrator all at once. And it makes sense, because a conflict of interest can easily obfuscate impartial vision.