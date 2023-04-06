Is Critical Media a Security Threat? SC Answers Key Questions In MediaOne Order

“If you allow one channel to be taken off on grounds of national security, where does this stop?”

Adeel Ahmed, Advocate-On-Record at the top court, had questioned in conversation with The Quint, when the MediaOne hearing was drawing to a close in the Supreme Court last year.

Now, months later, the apex court, while setting aside the Union government's telecast ban on the Malyalam news channel, has said:

"We hold national security claims cannot be made on the basis of thin air. It is seen that none of the material is against national security or threatens public order."