'Larger Interest of Society at Stake': Court Denies Bail to 'Bulli Bai' Accused

Refusing bail, the court said that there was evidence that 19-year-old Shweta Singh targeted women from a specific community.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Mumbai Sessions Court on Friday, 4 March, rejected the bail plea of Shweta Singh, the youngest accused in the Bulli Bai app case, reported Bar and Bench.
Refusing bail, Additional Sessions Court Judge SJ Gharat said that there was evidence that 19-year-old Singh targeted women from a specific community, and that the larger interest of society had to be kept in mind.
The court also noted that Singh had created false Twitter identities with Sikh names to malign the Sikh community.
Singh, however, said that she had been falsely accused in the case and claimed that she had given her full cooperation to the interrogating authorities.
The 19-year-old also said that she would face problems to get married due to her continued detention.
Regarding her alleged offence, she said that no wrong had been committed by her, adding that she did not make any abusive remarks. She also said that tagging a picture and tweeting were not criminal offences.
The accused claimed that she had arranged the group on Twitter as a friend, adding that her freedom of expression was being violated, Bar and Bench reported.
The prosecution, however, told the court that Singh had been in regular contact with other accused persons in the case via Instagram. It was also argued that she would constantly post provocative content on the social media platform.
"The investigation is still in progress. The role of the accused can’t be bifurcated at this stage from the rest of the accused. The Mumbai Police has already sought custody of Bishnoi from Delhi police who arrested him and if at this stage the accused is granted bail the possibility of tampering with evidence can’t be ruled out," the court stated.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
