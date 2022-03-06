'Larger Interest of Society at Stake': Court Denies Bail to 'Bulli Bai' Accused

Wrongfully Accused, Says Shweta

Singh, however, said that she had been falsely accused in the case and claimed that she had given her full cooperation to the interrogating authorities.

The 19-year-old also said that she would face problems to get married due to her continued detention.

Regarding her alleged offence, she said that no wrong had been committed by her, adding that she did not make any abusive remarks. She also said that tagging a picture and tweeting were not criminal offences.

The accused claimed that she had arranged the group on Twitter as a friend, adding that her freedom of expression was being violated, Bar and Bench reported.