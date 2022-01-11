Strangers Call Bulli Bai Victim To Potentially Harass & Intimidate; Case Filed

Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app named 'Bulli Bai' using GitHub.
Days after the accused in the Bulli Bai case were arrested by the Mumbai Police and the Delhi Police, supporters of the accused have accessed the contact details of one of the victims, and are calling her up to potentially harass and intimidate her.
Mumbai Police informed that they had received an official complaint via mail from one of the 126 victims of the Bulli Bai app case, stating she had been receiving calls from strangers.
DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Cell Mumbai, confirmed the case, and said, "Further inquiry is being carried out to trace the miscreants."
Meanwhile, responding to a tweet reporting the same, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Yes have taken cognisance and guiding as per the requirement, especially sensitive to the fact that number shared. It is unfortunate that these bullies continue with their attempts to silence [sic]."
DCP Karandikar added that precaution was being taken by the police not to disclose the identity of the victim as per 'Nirbhaya guidelines'.
