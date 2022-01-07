‘Niraj Bishnoi’s Twitter Account Under Scanner Since Sulli Deals Probe’: Police

Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the Bulli Bai app.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/ The Quint)
Two days after 21-year-old Niraj Bishnoi, prime accused in the Bulli Bai app case, was arrested by the Delhi Police, DCP (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra said that the Twitter handle he created, @giyu007 “came into light when the Sulli Deals was under investigation.”
In July last year, both Noida and Delhi Police registered FIRs against unknown persons for creating an app on Github called “Sulli Deals” in which photos of several Muslim women were uploaded accompanied by “Deal of the day” written.
DCP Malhotra claimed that Bishnoi “came in contact with various news reporters and tried to plant his misinformation with his nefarious goals.”
Police said that the accused, who was arrested from Assam’s Jorhat on Wednesday night, created various Twitter handles with the initial “giyu” – a gaming character.
The Mumbai Police had arrested three people in connection to the Bulli bai case early January. The account mentioned above had tweeted, “You have arrested the wrong person, slumbai police. I am the creator of #BulliBaiApp.”
One of his Twitter accounts, police claimed, was "found associated with an FIR registered in south west Delhi's Kishangarh police station."
Malhotra said that from this Twitter account (@giyu2002), Bishnoi had "made lewd remarks on the picture of the complainant and had even tweeted about the auction of the same."