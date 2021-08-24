24-Yr-Old Woman Dies, Days After Self Immolation Bid Outside SC

A 24-year-old woman who allegedly attempted suicide with a man outside the Supreme Court succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, 24 August, reported PTI, citing the police.

In an attempt to self-immolate, outside the Supreme Court, on 16 August, the woman had sustained 85 percent burns. Her associate succumbed to his injuries five days later, on Saturday, 20 August.

Senior Delhi Police official Deepak Yadav has, as per PTI, informed that the woman passed away during the course of treatment.

The police had registered a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, in the aftermath of the self-immolation bid.