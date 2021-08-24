24-Yr-Old Woman Dies, Days After Self Immolation Bid Outside SC
The woman was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) MP Atul Rai in 2019.
A 24-year-old woman who allegedly attempted suicide with a man outside the Supreme Court succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, 24 August, reported PTI, citing the police.
In an attempt to self-immolate, outside the Supreme Court, on 16 August, the woman had sustained 85 percent burns. Her associate succumbed to his injuries five days later, on Saturday, 20 August.
Senior Delhi Police official Deepak Yadav has, as per PTI, informed that the woman passed away during the course of treatment.
The police had registered a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, in the aftermath of the self-immolation bid.
What Is the Police Saying?
The police are reported to have suspected that the man had convinced the woman to take the step.
According to PTI, the police have identified the woman as hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, and have said that she was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) MP Atul Rai in 2019.
Rai has been in judicial custody in connection with the case for the last two years.
Before attempting suicide, the woman, and her associate, had reportedly recorded a Facebook Live video.
What Had the Woman Shared in the Facebook Live?
In the Facebook live video, the woman reportedly shared that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019.
She had also alleged that some senior police officers were supporting the accused.
More Details
Previously, a senior police official had claimed that the duo took the step as a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them in a case of forgery for allegedly submitting wrong proof of age in the rape case.
The woman also mentioned the warrant in the video, as well as the fact that she had been summoned by the judge.
In March, the woman had filed a plea in the apex court, seeking transfer of the rape case from Allahabad to Delhi in order to secure a fair trial. She had also claimed that she faced a "threat to her life."
(With inputs from PTI)
