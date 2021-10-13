Amidst NCB Raid on Mumbai Cruise, a Re-Look at Rhea Chakraborty's Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is making headlines after the crackdown on a cruise party in Mumbai. So far, 20 people have been arrested in this case, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. With each passing day, new revelations are taking place. Sometimes WhatsApp chats of those who are charged are leaked, and sometimes workers of some political party and fugitives have turned witness in the case.

However, this is not the first instance in which Bollywood celebrities have been found involved in alleged drugs rackets. Before the cruise party case, the NCB had summoned many Bollywood stars for questioning. The most talked-about case in recent times is that of actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea had to spend almost a month behind bars in connection to an alleged drug case. The actor and her brother Showik Chakraborty were under the NCB lens following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Let's take a look at where Rhea's case stands: