Mumbai Drugs Case: NDPS Court Extends Aryan Khan’s Judicial Custody Till 30 Oct

A special NDPS Court in Mumbai has extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till 30 October, as per a report by ANI. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. The special rejected the bail pleas of the three on Wednesday, 20 October.

Following the court's verdict, Aryan had moved an application in the Bombay High Court against the order. The HC has listed the hearing for 26 October.