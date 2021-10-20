'Chats Reveal Aryan Khan's Involvement in Illicit Drug Activities': Court

'Prima Facie There Appears to be a Case of Conspiracy': Court

The special court also said that the material placed on record allegedly reveals a ‘nexus’ between Aryan Khan and drug peddlers. The Court noted that no drugs or contraband were found from Aryan Khan during NCB’s raid on the cruise ship. Six grams of charas were allegedly found with Arbaaz Merchantt, a co-accused in the case.

The Court noted, “In their voluntary statements, both of them (Aryan and Arbaaz) disclosed that they were possessing the said substance for their consumption and for enjoyment. Thus, all these things go to show that Aryan Khan was having knowledge of contraband concealed by 2 (Arbaaz) in his shoes."

Both Arbaaz and Aryan’s lawyers argued that the WhatsApp chats can’t be referred to since there is no mention of seizure of phones in the panchnama. The Court responded that the accused willingly submitted their phones to the NCB.

'NDPS Section 29 (Conspiracy) Applicable': Special Court on Mumbai Drugs Case

The Court further noted that Section 29 (conspiracy) of NDPS is applicable, saying that no accused can be seen in isolation.

“Aspect of proving the conspiracy which deals with depth is required to be considered at the time of trial. But prima facie it appears that there is case if conspiracy and abetment as alleged by prosecution. Hence section 29 is applicable. Therefore, rigors of section 37 of the NDPS Act would apply.”