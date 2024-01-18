Bilkis Bano Case: Convicts Move SC Seeking Extension Of Time To Surrender

On 3 March 2002, Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang-raped during the post-Godhra riots. 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed.
(Photo: The Quint)
Ten days after the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts sentenced to life term in the Bilkis Bano case, three of them approached the apex court on Wednesday, 17 January, seeking an extension of time to surrender before jail authorities, Bar & Bench reported.
Quashing the order, the apex court, had on 8 January, asked the convicts to report to jail within two weeks time (by 22 January).
Who filed the petition? Govindbhai Nai, Ramesh Rupabhai Chandana, and Mitesh Chimanlal approached the SC seeking time to surrender before the concerned jail authorities.
While Govindbhai sought a four-week extension, Ramesh and Mitesh asked the court to grant them a six-week extension.
The 55-year-old convict stated that 'he is the only caregiver for his ailing 88-year-old father, who is bedridden and "completely dependent" on him, and his 75-year-old mother.'
Nai also said that he himself is "an old man who is suffering from asthma and in really poor health," as reported by Live Law.
In his application, Ramesh Rupabhai Chandana claimed that he had to fulfill the responsibility of getting his son married.
Meanwhile, Mitesh Chimanlal Bhat approached the court for an extension stating his winter produce is ready for harvest and he would prefer to complete the process and then surrender, Bar & Bench reported.
What's the case? On 15 August 2022, the Gujarat government granted remission and released eleven men, sentenced to life for the gang rape of then 21-year-old Bano, and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
While setting aside the government's decision, the top court had made a key observation – the "appropriate" government to take call on the remission of convicts was Maharashtra, and not Gujarat.
Directing the 11 convicts to report to jail authorities within two weeks, the bench said the Gujarat government was "complicit" and "acted in tandem" with the convicts in misleading the court by suppressing the facts.
What happens if the convicts don't surrender?
A slew of lawyer The Quint spoke to had said that there was "no possibility" of the convicts not surrendering to jail authorities.
However, Delhi-based lawyer Rashmi Singh, said that if the convicts do not surrender, "contempt proceedings can be initiated and non-bailable warrants can be issued."
