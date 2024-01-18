Bilkis Bano Case: Convicts Move SC Seeking Extension Of Time To Surrender

Ten days after the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts sentenced to life term in the Bilkis Bano case, three of them approached the apex court on Wednesday, 17 January, seeking an extension of time to surrender before jail authorities, Bar & Bench reported.

Quashing the order, the apex court, had on 8 January, asked the convicts to report to jail within two weeks time (by 22 January).