Bilkis Bano Witness Writes to CJI Citing 'Threat to Life' From Released Convict

A prosecution witness in the Bilkis Bano case wrote to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday, 20 September, and expressed fear for his life, alleging that one of the key convicts threatened him.
Eleven men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and killing 14 members of her family – including her three-year-old daughter – during the Gujarat riots of 2002 were released from a sub-jail in Godhra in August after a state government panel approved their application for remission of sentence.
Shah allegedly told him, "What did you get by calling me an accused? I’m out now."
In his representation dated 19 September, Ghanchi said that Shah and the driver of his vehicle laughed before leaving. Subsequently, Ghanchi sought "appropriate legal proceedings," claiming that there was a threat to his life.
Moreover, he sent copies of the letter to the Gujarat home secretary, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Dahod district collector, and the Dahod police.
During the Bilkis Bano trial before the special Mumbai CBI court, Ghanchi said that on the day after the Godhra train burning incident, he had seen one of the accused, now deceased Naresh Modhiya, holding a Rampuri knife in his hand.
He added that he had seen another accused, Pradeep Modhiya, pelting stones and chanting slogans near his residence in Gujarat's Randhikpur.
He further deposed that no one from the mob entered Parmar's house, but said that he witnessed his residence being burnt and saw his belongings being looted.