Bilkis Bano Witness Writes to CJI Citing 'Threat to Life' From Released Convict

A prosecution witness in the Bilkis Bano case wrote to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday, 20 September, and expressed fear for his life, alleging that one of the key convicts threatened him.

Eleven men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and killing 14 members of her family – including her three-year-old daughter – during the Gujarat riots of 2002 were released from a sub-jail in Godhra in August after a state government panel approved their application for remission of sentence.