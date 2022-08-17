'Centre's Nod? Equality Before Law?' How Experts View Release of Rape Convicts

Speaking to The Quint, Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, Advocate on Record at the Supreme Court said:

"This is, of course, a strange case where the crime was committed in Gujarat; the trial was then transferred to Maharashtra for various reasons. Eventually the appeals were also disposed by the Bombay High Court. However, the convicts were undergoing their sentence in a Gujarat prison as the offence was committed there and the case was transferred out of state for trial only."

Thereby, Ayyubi pointed out, when one of the convicts approached the Bombay High Court, the high court was of the view that the appropriate government for the purposes of remission would be the Gujarat government as it is where the offence was committed.

Later on, another convict approached the Gujarat High Court, but the high court then said that the Maharashtra government would be the appropriate government and not Gujarat.

"So two divergent positions emerged here," Ayyubi said.