Bail for Saket Gokhale, Sisodia's Custody Extended: Highlights From Courts Today

A Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath on Monday, 17 April, granted bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in an alleged misappropriation of funds case.

In doing so, the bench noted that Gokhale had been in custody for nearly 109 days.

Further, media reports said, the court also considered the nature of the allegation against Gokhale and the fact that a chargesheet had already been filed in the case.

As per Bar and Bench, Gokhale was first arrested on 6 December 2022, for tweeting a news clipping of a Right to Information (RTI) in connection with the alleged cost incurred ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi in Gujarat. He was granted bail in that case on 8 December. However the Cyber Cell of the Ahmedabad Police reportedly arrested him in connection with a misappropriation of funds case as soon as he was released.



According to LiveLaw, Saket Gokhale was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case for the alleged misappropriation of funds.