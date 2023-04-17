Same-Sex Marriage Pleas Reflect 'Urban Elitist Views': Centre to Supreme Court

In a submission to the Supreme Court on Sunday, 16 April, the central government yet again opposed granting legal sanction to same-sex marriage, terming the petitions "mere urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance."

The Centre's statement comes merely two days before a five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, is scheduled to hear arguments in the same-sex marriage case on Tuesday, 18 April.

Arguing that the court's recognition of the right to same-sex marriage would mean a "virtual judicial rewriting of an entire branch of law," the Centre said that the the "court must refrain from passing such omnibus orders."