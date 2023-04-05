In Big Win For Press Freedom, Supreme Court Sets Aside Ban On MediaOne Channel

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, 5 April, set aside the telecast ban imposed by the Union Government on Malayalam news channel MediaOne.

How the ban started: The Union Government had in January last year, asked the channel to stop operating after it denied security clearance to them during the license renewal process.

The government order had cited ‘unimaginable consequences on national security,’ and had refused to reveal why security clearance was denied. During the hearing, the centre had submitted these reasons to the top court in a 'sealed cover.'

After this became a major point of contention over the hearing, the Supreme Court, in its verdict, was expected to answer if the government can refuse revealing reasons for the ban on the channel due to ‘national security.’

SC rejects national security concerns: "We hold national security claims cannot be made on the basis of thin air. It is seen that none of the material is against national security or threatens public order," the top court said in its order on Wednesday.