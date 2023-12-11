Probe Human Rights Violations in Kashmir: What Did Justice Kaul Say in SC?

As the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday, 11 December, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in his separate ruling, directed that an “impartial investigation” be held to look into the human rights abuses that the people of Jammu & Kashmir have suffered since the 1980s.

Justice Kaul said, “To move forward, wounds require healing. Intergenerational trauma is felt by people. The first step towards healing the wounds is the acknowledgment of the acts of violations done by the state and its actors.”

The Big Point: The Supreme Court has recommended that a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” be set up. It is important to note that the court has 'recommended' and not 'directed'.

The Court also said: