Ankit Sharma Case: Court Pronounces Charges Against Ex-AAP Leader Tahir Hussain

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain and ten others face murder charges in the case of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer's death amid the 2020 Delhi riots.
Details: Delhi's Karkardooma Court laid down the charges on Thursday, 23 March, according to a LiveLaw report.
The names of the other accused are Haseen, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam and Muntajim
Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was presiding over the matter
Hussain and the other accused have reportedly been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as:
Section 147 – Punishment for rioting
Section 148 – Rioting, armed with deadly weapon
Section 153A – Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony
Section 302 – Punishment for murder
Section 365 – Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person
Section 120B – Punishment of criminal conspiracy
Section 149 – Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object
Section 188 – Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant
Two of the accused face charges under the Arms Act while some others have been charged under Sections 505, 109, 114, and 174A of the IPC.
In the courtroom: The mob fired gunshots, pelted stones, and hurled petrol bombs towards Hindus and their houses, the court reportedly observed on Thursday.
Of note: Going over the witnesses' statements, the court further observed that the presence of all the accused persons in the mob was well reflected.
Ankit Sharma was a 26-year-old IB officer who died during the riots in the capital.
His body was found in a drain in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on 26 February 2020
Witnesses, according to the Delhi Police, said that Ankit had tried to mediate between two mobs
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
