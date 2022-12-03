Delhi Court Discharges Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi in a Key Delhi Riots Case

The charge sheet primarily focused on the alleged involvement of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. However, it also made repeated mentions of him along with Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi.

Most significantly, the charge sheet spoke of the alleged 8 January meeting where the trio of Hussain, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid allegedly met to allegedly plan riots at Shaheen Bagh.

The charge sheet reads: “He (Tahir Hussain) was found connected to Khalid Saifi and Khalid who are part of a larger group of persons who were organising riots and protests in Delhi.”



This is a hole in the narrative of the Delhi Police on the alleged conspiracy, The Quint had revealed in a story.

There is also a flow chart which allegedly shows ‘Tahir Hussain speaking and connecting with a host of other co-conspirators’. There are 21 names in this flow chart with Umar’s name featuring prominently on it.