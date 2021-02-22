‘Accepted Disha’s Brief on Pro Bono Basis’, Akhil Sibal Confirms

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal has confirmed that he’s representing Disha Ravi before the Delhi High Court on a pro bono basis. This confirmation has come in response to a Twitter controversy that claimed that Disha has been paying Rs 6-7 lakh to Sibal for each appearance before the High Court.
The controversy started with a tweet posted by Abhijit Iyer Mitra on 19 February. In that tweet, Mitra claimed, “Disha Ravi hires Akhil Sibal — that’s between Rs 5 to 7 lakh per appearance. Do the math.”
Responding to the conversations generated by this tweet, Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal informed The Quint that:
Many lawyers who have worked with Sibal either on this case or previous ones have categorically rejected the claims made by Iyer Mitra. One of such lawyer, Vrinda Bhandari, who is also representing Disha, confirmed to The Quint that, “Sibal appeared for Disha on a pro-bono basis.” Moreover, Abhik Chimni, who has worked with Sibal on many pro bono matters, including the JNU violence, posted on Twitter that:
Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal is representing Disha Ravi in her petition before the Delhi High Court to restrain the police from leaking probe material to the media and to ensure responsible reporting on the case by the media.
The petition has asked the court to order the Delhi Police to not leak any investigation material relating to the case, including alleged contents of private chats and communications to any third party, including the media.
It also asks for action to be taken by the Centre and the NBSA under relevant mechanisms against News18, India Today, Times Now and any other media house for publishing alleged private chats between Disha and others, and for the channels to take down their existing stories that contain this material.
To justify these requests, Ravi’s lawyers have cited the Delhi High Court’s order slamming the Delhi Police for leaks of investigation material relating to Devangana Kalita, as well as specific guidelines on media coverage of the Centre and the NBSA.
The coverage by the media thus far is also alleged to violate the Bombay High Court’s recent order on media trials in the context of coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
The Delhi High Court on Friday, 19 February, directed the Delhi Police to ensure they complied with their affidavit that there would be no leaks about their investigation into the toolkit case, and ensure that any press briefings were in accordance with the MHA’s 2010 Advisory on Media Policy of Police.
In addition, media houses were directed to ensure that their coverage of the case is based on “verified and authentic sources” even though they don’t have to reveal them. Editors of media channels have been cautioned to ensure they “exercise proper editorial control so that the accuseds’ rights are not violated.”
The judge declined to pass any orders directing media houses to take down any of the content impugned in the petition, saying that would require a more detailed hearing.
Justice Singh did note, however, in the order that some of the videos of news channels’ coverage of the case “prima facie appears to be contrary to the stance of the Delhi Police” that there had been no leaks of information to the media.
Even though she noted that the media plays an important role in ensuring responsible journalism, “recent coverage definitely shows that there's prejudicial and sensational journalism that is undertaken by the media.”
The case will be taken up again on 17 March, with parties to file detailed replies within the next two weeks.
