Toolkit Case: Delhi Court Sends Disha Ravi to 1-Day Police Remand

The court was hearing the Delhi Police’s application for a further five days of remand.

The order on Friday had been passed by the court as her five-day Delhi Police remand came to an end. The Delhi Police had sought the three-day judicial custody of the 22-year-old activist, with the prosecutor saying, “Disha was evasive during interrogation.”

Meanwhile, a Sessions Court is set to pronounce orders on Ravi’s bail application on Tuesday.

The court, on Saturday, heard the arguments of both the prosecution and defence in the matter of Ravi’s bail plea, and had reserved the matter for Tuesday, 23 February.