Afzal Ansari Convicted in Case Under Gangster Act, Stands To Lose MP Seat

A Ghazipur MP/MLA court on Saturday, 29 April, convicted Afzal Ansari, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in a case registered under the Gangster Act. He has now been sentenced to four years in prison and fined Rs 1 lakh.

As per the provisions of the Representation of People Act, Ansari's stands to lose his Lok Sabha membership.

His brother Mukhtar Ansari was also convicted under the Gangster Act and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Mukhtar is already in jail in connection with another case.