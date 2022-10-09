'Absurdity' of Arresting a Parody Writer: The Onion's 'Parody' Brief is No Joke

And the satire publication puts it simply too: “for parody to work, it has to plausibly mimic the original.”

There is context to this in Indian comedic traditions too. Before Netflix, and even before Bollywood, Nautanki — a folk performance form that often carried a humorous storyline — was a popular source of entertainment. A key feature of these nautanki performances was costume. This meant that an actor would dress as a policeman, a thief, a daku, for the sake of the performance. They would also inhabit the rhetorical form of their target, exaggerate or mimic the original, in order to demonstrate the latter's virtues, vices and even absurdity.

Even India's nukkad-natak (street-theatre) tradition employs this format, and their cosplay, as well as dramatisation and mimicry, is protected under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India – which our courts are expected to prevent violation of.

The brief also points out that parody critiques real issues by mimicking them and that a reasonable reader does not need a disclaimer to know that something is parody.

American courts (such as the Supreme Court of Texas in New Times, Inc. v. Isaacks) have held that a “reasonable reader” is “no dullard” and that “he or she can tell the difference between reasonable intelligence and learning.”

This take is also quite similar to the Indian Supreme Court's stand. In Ramesh vs Union of India, the court had held that an “alleged criminal speech should be judged from the standards of reasonable, strong-minded, firm and courageous men, and not those of weak and vacillating minds, nor of those who scent danger in every hostile point of view.”