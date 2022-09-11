Kunal Kamra to VHP on Show Cancellation: 'When Did I Insult Hindu Culture?'

Two days after a bar in Gurugram cancelled comedian Kunal Kamra's show after Hindutva outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal threatened to protest and disrupt the event, the comedian on Sunday, 11 September, wrote a letter to VHP asking them to show him a clip where he has insulted "Hindu culture."

On Friday, 9 September, members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal had written a letter to the deputy commissioner, in which they called Kamra "anti-Hindu" and said that he "mocks and makes fun of Hindu deities in his show."

However, Kamra in his reply to VHP asked, "When did I disrespect Hindu culture? If there is any clip or show, then please show it to me as well. I only do satire on government."