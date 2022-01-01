Last Surviving Terrorist Involved in Pulwama Attack Likely Killed: J&K Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday, 1 January, that one of the terrorists killed in the Anantnag encounter on 30 December last year was likely to be the last surviving militant involved in the Lethpora terror attack of 2019.

The police quoted Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, in its tweet saying, "The picture of one of the killed #Millitants in #AnantnagEncounter on 30 December matches with JeM top commander Samir Dar, who was the last surviving militant involved in Lethpora #Pulwama #militant Attack. We are going for DNA sample matching: IGP Kashmir."