Two LeT Associates Arrested in J&K's Pulwama; Police Say Major Tragedy Averted

"Major tragedy averted by Pulwama Police & SFs. 2 LeT terrorist associates namely Amir Bashir & Mukhtar Bhat arrested by Pulwama Police & SFs during joint naka checking. 2 ready to use IEDs were recovered from their possession. Investigation in progress," said Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar in a tweet.

Meanwhile, two unidentified militants were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Kulgam's Gopalpora area on Wednesday.