Two LeT Associates Arrested in J&K's Pulwama; Police Say Major Tragedy Averted

Two militant associates, allegedly linked to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were arrested during a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces on Wednesday, 17 November. Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from their possession.
"Major tragedy averted by Pulwama Police & SFs. 2 LeT terrorist associates namely Amir Bashir & Mukhtar Bhat arrested by Pulwama Police & SFs during joint naka checking. 2 ready to use IEDs were recovered from their possession. Investigation in progress," said Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar in a tweet.
Meanwhile, two unidentified militants were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Kulgam's Gopalpora area on Wednesday.
On Monday, four persons, including two civilians and two militants, were killed by the police and the security forces in an encounter in Srinagar's Hyderpora.
The two deceased civilians, both business persons, have been accused of supporting terror activities by the police. The families of the two, however, have denied the police's claims.
