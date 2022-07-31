1st Arrest Made in Karnataka Muslim Man's Murder; Cops Claim He's Owner of Car

On Sunday, 31 July, the Karnataka Police made the first arrest in relation to the murder of a 23-year-old Muslim man in Surathkal on the outskirts of Karnataka’s Mangaluru .

Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, was stabbed to death on the evening of Thursday, 28 July. The accused who has been arrested has been identified as Ajeet Krasta. Police claimed that Krasta is the owner of the White Hyundai car that was used by the assailants on the night of the murder.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police (CP), N Shashi Kumar, told ANI, “We've taken into custody the owner of the car used in the offence. He has given some leads to the individual who took the vehicle from him. Once his role is established, we will produce him in court.”