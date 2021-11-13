Dalit Youth Beaten to Death Amid Dispute Between 2 Villages in UP's Chandauli

In a case of caste violence from Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district, a 19-year-old Dalit youth from Taranpur village was bludgeoned to death using rods and stones on Saturday, 13 November, by some people of Sikatia village, in light of an ongoing dispute.

The dispute had initially begun when one Kamala Yadav, who owns a sweets shop on the Sikatia crossroads, allegedly burnt down Bablu Paswan’s paan shop earlier this week.