Zee Anchor Rohit Ranjan Questioned by Jaipur Police Over Rahul Gandhi Fake News

Zee News television anchor Rohit Ranjan was questioned on Wednesday, 3 August, by Jaipur Police for playing an allegedly doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his show last month.

After the brutal murder of an Udaipur tailor, the channel had broadcasted Gandhi's remarks on the ransacking of his office in Kerala's Wayanad, giving the impression that he was speaking on the tailor's murder and asking to forgive the murder accused.